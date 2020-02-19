Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Lana Del Rey, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally have always appreciated Lana Del Rey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lana Del Rey right now? On Google Trends Lana Del Rey had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Lana Del Rey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.4. so by that measure, Lana Del Rey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lana Del Rey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lana Del Rey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Lana Del Rey are also searching for these related terms: lana del rey lyrics, lana del rey love, lana del rey boyfriend, lana del rey grammy, norman rockwell, norman rockwell lana del rey, lana del rey young, lana del rey born to die, video games lana del rey, lana del rey sean larkin, lana del rey summertime, sean larkin, video games, born to die, lana del rey tour, lana del rey age, lana del rey songs, lana del rey album, love lana del rey lyrics, young and beautiful lana del rey, lana del rey 2019, lana del rey summertime sadness, love song lana del rey, love song and summertime sadness.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lana Del Rey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones