What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jenny McCarthy, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally have always appreciated Jenny McCarthy, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenny McCarthy right now? On Google Trends Jenny McCarthy had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-06 when they had a rank of 21. If we compare Jenny McCarthy’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 7.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.0. so by that measure, Jenny McCarthy is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenny McCarthy never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenny McCarthy has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Jenny McCarthy are also searching for these related terms: jenny mccarthy wahlberg, jenny mccarthy new years, masked singer, donnie wahlberg, who is jenny mccarthy, melissa mccarthy, jenny mccarthy married, jenny mccarthy new years 2020, the masked singer, melissa mccarthy jenny mccarthy, jenny mccarthy husband, jenny mccarthy jim carrey, jim carrey, jenny mccarthy show, mark wahlberg, who is jenny mccarthy married to, nicole scherzinger, jenny mccarthy 2019, jenny mccarthy new years eve, jenny mccarthy son, jenny mccarthy age, jenny and melissa mccarthy, masked singer judges, jenny mccarthy net worth and two and a half men.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenny McCarthy, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones