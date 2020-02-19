Hello! I have found some curious things on Kate Hudson, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally am a big fan of Kate Hudson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Hudson right now? On Google Trends Kate Hudson had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 68. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Kate Hudson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.3. so by that measure, Kate Hudson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Hudson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Hudson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Hudson are also searching for these related terms: goldie hawn kate hudson, goldie hawn, kate hudson movies, kate hudson movie, matthew mcconaughey, kate hudson instagram, kate hudson matthew mcconaughey, oliver hudson, kurt russell, jennifer hudson, kate hudson chris, kate hudson 2019, kate hudson kids, film kate hudson, kate hudson danny fujikawa, kate hudson husband, bill hudson, almost famous, danny fujikawa, chris robinson kate hudson, chris robinson, kate hudson age, kate hudson fabletics, kate hudson height and kate hudson almost famous.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Hudson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones