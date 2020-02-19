Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Robert Pattinson, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally really like Robert Pattinson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Robert Pattinson right now? On Google Trends Robert Pattinson had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-14 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Robert Pattinson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.8. so by that measure, Robert Pattinson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Robert Pattinson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Robert Pattinson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Robert Pattinson are also searching for these related terms: pattinson batman, robert pattinson batman, batman robert pattinson, batman, robert pattinson kristen stewart, kristen stewart, robert pattinson twilight, twilight, the batman robert pattinson, the batman, robert pattinson 2019, robert pattinson harry potter, harry potter, robert pattinson movies, robert pattinson 2020, instagram robert pattinson, robert pattinson girlfriend, suki waterhouse, lighthouse, lighthouse robert pattinson, suki waterhouse robert pattinson, kristen stewart and robert pattinson, edward, film robert pattinson and robert pattinson batman suit.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Robert Pattinson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones