Hello! I have found some interesting information on Shay Mitchell, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Shay Mitchell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shay Mitchell right now? On Google Trends Shay Mitchell had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-11 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Shay Mitchell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.8. so by that measure, Shay Mitchell has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Shay Mitchell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shay Mitchell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Shay Mitchell are also searching for these related terms: you shay mitchell, you, shay mitchell baby, shay mitchell matte babel, matte babel, shay mitchell pretty little liars, pretty little liars, peach you, you cast, shay mitchell baby name, shay mitchell husband, shay mitchell baby daddy, instagram shay mitchell, shay mitchell dollface, dollface, shay mitchell boyfriend, you netflix, troian bellisario, ashley benson, lucy hale, shay mitchell age, elizabeth lail, shay mitchell pregnant, shay mitchell peach salinger and who is shay mitchell.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shay Mitchell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones