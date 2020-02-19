Hello! I have found some interesting information on Amy Poehler, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally have always appreciated Amy Poehler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amy Poehler right now? On Google Trends Amy Poehler had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-13 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Amy Poehler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.1. so by that measure, Amy Poehler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amy Poehler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amy Poehler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Amy Poehler are also searching for these related terms: tina fey, tina fey amy poehler, amy poehler husband, nick offerman amy poehler, amy poehler will arnett, nick offerman, will arnett, parks and rec, tina fey and amy poehler, amy poehler married, amy poehler kids, nick kroll, amy poehler golden globes, amy poehler dating, making it, amy poehler boyfriend, making it amy poehler, nick kroll amy poehler, is amy poehler married, amy poehler movies, taylor swift, mean girls, amy poehler taylor swift, parks and recreation and amy poehler net worth.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amy Poehler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones