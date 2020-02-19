What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jenna Fischer, current as of 2020-02-18. I personally have always appreciated Jenna Fischer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenna Fischer right now? On Google Trends Jenna Fischer had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Jenna Fischer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.5. so by that measure, Jenna Fischer has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenna Fischer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenna Fischer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-18, my research indicates that people searching for Jenna Fischer are also searching for these related terms: the office, 40 year old virgin jenna fischer, pam, jenna fischer john krasinski, john krasinski, pam office, the office pam, jenna fischer husband, angela kinsey, jenna fischer amy adams, amy adams, office cast, jenna fischer dress 40 year old virgin, the office cast, jenna fischer meryl streep, jenna fischer net worth, jenna fischer hot, jenna fisher, jenna fischer red carpet, jenna fischer 40 year old virgin red carpet, steve carell, jenna fischer age, pam from the office, pam beesly and jenna fischer podcast.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenna Fischer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones