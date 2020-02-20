Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Alec Baldwin, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Alec Baldwin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alec Baldwin right now? On Google Trends Alec Baldwin had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 57 three days ago, 57 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 57. If we compare Alec Baldwin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.4. so by that measure, Alec Baldwin has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alec Baldwin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alec Baldwin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Alec Baldwin are also searching for these related terms: alec baldwin hailey baldwin, alec baldwin wife, hailey baldwin, alec baldwin kim basinger, roast alec baldwin, alec baldwin roast, kim basinger, alec baldwin movies, alec baldwin trump, snl alec baldwin, snl, hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin worth, stephen baldwin, alec baldwin brothers, baldwin brothers, alec baldwin daughter, william baldwin, meryl streep, alec baldwin net worth, young alec baldwin, justin bieber, alec baldwin beetlejuice, ireland baldwin and beetlejuice.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alec Baldwin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones