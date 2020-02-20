Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kyra Sedgwick, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally am a big fan of Kyra Sedgwick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kyra Sedgwick right now? On Google Trends Kyra Sedgwick had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-17 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Kyra Sedgwick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.6. so by that measure, Kyra Sedgwick has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kyra Sedgwick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kyra Sedgwick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Kyra Sedgwick are also searching for these related terms: kevin bacon, kyra sedgwick net worth, the closer, brooklyn 99, kyra sedgwick heiress, kyra sedgwick inheritance, madeline wuntch, kyra sedgwick movies, kevin bacon wife, kyra sedgwick billionaire, kevin bacon and kyra sedgwick, the closer cast, brooklyn nine nine, kyra sedgwick age, kyra sedgwick ray donovan, sosie bacon, madison pettis, kyra sedgwick wealth, how old is kyra sedgwick, kyra sedgwick husband and why did kyra sedgwick leave the closer.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kyra Sedgwick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones