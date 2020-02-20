Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Harry Styles, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally am a big fan of Harry Styles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harry Styles right now? On Google Trends Harry Styles had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 41. If we compare Harry Styles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.6. so by that measure, Harry Styles has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Harry Styles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harry Styles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Harry Styles are also searching for these related terms: harry styles lyrics, harry styles kendall, adore you, adore you harry styles, kendall jenner, harry styles kendall jenner, harry styles fine line, fine line, harry styles tour, falling harry styles, falling, harry styles 2020, harry styles and kendall, harry styles and jenner, harry styles album, one direction, kendall jenner and harry styles, harry styles gay, harry styles 2019, harry styles one direction, cherry, falling harry styles lyrics, cherry harry styles, adore you harry styles lyrics and watermelon sugar.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harry Styles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones