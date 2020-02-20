Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Patrick Dempsey, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally am a big fan of Patrick Dempsey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Patrick Dempsey right now? On Google Trends Patrick Dempsey had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 62 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 72. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Patrick Dempsey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.1. so by that measure, Patrick Dempsey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Patrick Dempsey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Patrick Dempsey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Patrick Dempsey are also searching for these related terms: ellen pompeo patrick dempsey, ellen pompeo, patrick dempsey movies, greys anatomy, young patrick dempsey, patrick dempsey wife, derek shepherd, patrick dempsey 2019, patrick dempsey age, eric dane, patrick dempsey net worth, ellen pompeo and patrick dempsey, mcdreamy, grey anatomy, patrick dempsey racing, patrick dempsey instagram, enchanted, patrick dempsey film, justin chambers, patrick dempsey kids, how old is patrick dempsey, patrick dempsey height, patrick dempsey family, mark sloan and patrick dempsey joven.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Patrick Dempsey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones