Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Richie Sambora, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally really like Richie Sambora, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Richie Sambora right now? On Google Trends Richie Sambora had a popularity ranking of 4 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Richie Sambora’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.2. so by that measure, Richie Sambora is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Richie Sambora never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Richie Sambora has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Richie Sambora are also searching for these related terms: bon jovi, heather locklear, jon bon jovi, richie sambora 2019, richie sambora net worth, dolly parton, richie sambora guitar, richie sambora when a blind man cries, richie sambora wife and bonjovi.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Richie Sambora, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones