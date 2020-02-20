What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Ashley Judd, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally really like Ashley Judd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Judd right now? On Google Trends Ashley Judd had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 68 six days ago, 98 five days ago, 80 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ashley Judd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 7.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.8. so by that measure, Ashley Judd is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Judd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Judd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Judd are also searching for these related terms: ashley judd movies, ashley judd harvey weinstein, morgan freeman, morgan freeman ashley judd, harvey weinstein, ashley judd now, wynonna judd, double jeopardy, young ashley judd, ashley judd 2019, ashley judd age, ashley judd face, prednisone, kiss the girls, ashley judd star trek, ashley judd net worth, rose mcgowan, ashley judd puffy face, ashley judd plastic surgery, ashley judd health, heat, double jeopardy movie, how old is ashley judd, morgan freeman and ashley judd and ashley judd husband.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Judd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones