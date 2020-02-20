Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Natasha Bedingfield, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Natasha Bedingfield, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Natasha Bedingfield right now? On Google Trends Natasha Bedingfield had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Natasha Bedingfield’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.6. so by that measure, Natasha Bedingfield has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Natasha Bedingfield never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Natasha Bedingfield has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Natasha Bedingfield are also searching for these related terms: unwritten natasha bedingfield, natasha bedingfield songs, natasha bedingfield pocketful of sunshine, soulmate natasha bedingfield, daniel bedingfield, lyrics unwritten natasha bedingfield, natasha bedingfield these words and lyrics pocketful of sunshine natasha bedingfield.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Natasha Bedingfield, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones