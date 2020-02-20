Hello! I have found some fun facts on Rebecca Romijn, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Rebecca Romijn, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Rebecca Romijn right now? On Google Trends Rebecca Romijn had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 70 three days ago, 70 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-14 when they had a rank of 70. If we compare Rebecca Romijn’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.5. so by that measure, Rebecca Romijn is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Rebecca Romijn never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Rebecca Romijn has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Rebecca Romijn are also searching for these related terms: rebecca romijn stamos, john stamos, mystique, rebecca romijn mystique, x men, rebecca romijn husband, rebecca romijn height, the punisher, star trek discovery, stand by me, rebecca romijn kids and the punisher cast.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Rebecca Romijn, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones