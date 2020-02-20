What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Kate Walsh, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally have always appreciated Kate Walsh, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Walsh right now? On Google Trends Kate Walsh had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-07 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Kate Walsh’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.6. so by that measure, Kate Walsh is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Walsh never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Walsh has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Walsh are also searching for these related terms: kate walsh instagram, ellen pompeo, 13 reasons why, addison montgomery, private practice, patrick dempsey, greys anatomy, fargo, umbrella academy, private practice cast, addison shepherd, kate walsh kids, kate richardson walsh, kate walsh pandora, kate richardson walsh instagram and catherine deneuve.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Walsh, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones