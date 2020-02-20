What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jason Derulo, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally have always appreciated Jason Derulo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Derulo right now? On Google Trends Jason Derulo had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 19. If we compare Jason Derulo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.0. so by that measure, Jason Derulo has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Derulo never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Derulo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Derulo are also searching for these related terms: jason derulo instagram, jason derulo picture, jason derulo cats, cats, jason derulo photo, jason derulo pic, jason derulo anaconda, jason derulo instagram picture, jason derulo songs, jason derulo underwear, jason derulo instagram photo, jason derulo penis, jason derulo dick, jason derulo foto, jordin sparks, jordin sparks jason derulo, marry me, jason derulo 2019, marry me jason derulo, goodbye jason derulo, swalla jason derulo, jason derulo nude, trumpets jason derulo, swalla and jason derulo want to want me.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Derulo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones