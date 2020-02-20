Hello! I have found some interesting information on Kate Beckinsale, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kate Beckinsale, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Beckinsale right now? On Google Trends Kate Beckinsale had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-11 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Kate Beckinsale’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.1. so by that measure, Kate Beckinsale is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Beckinsale never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Beckinsale has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Beckinsale are also searching for these related terms: kate beckinsale pete davidson, pete davidson, kate beckinsale underworld, underworld, kate beckinsale instagram, kate beckinsale movie, kate beckinsale age, kate beckinsale 2019, kate beckinsale movies, kate beckinsale daughter, van helsing, pearl harbor, kate beckinsale pearl harbor, kate beckinsale bikini, kate beckinsale boyfriend, michael sheen, click, michael sheen kate beckinsale, kate beckinsale van helsing, kate beckinsale net worth, kate beckinsale feet, kate beckinsale emma, kate beckinsale dating, pete davidson and kate beckinsale and kaia gerber.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Beckinsale, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones