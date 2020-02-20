What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Teresa Giudice, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally am a big fan of Teresa Giudice, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Teresa Giudice right now? On Google Trends Teresa Giudice had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-13 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Teresa Giudice’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.6. so by that measure, Teresa Giudice has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Teresa Giudice never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Teresa Giudice has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Teresa Giudice are also searching for these related terms: joe giudice, teresa joe giudice, teresa giudice instagram, joe and teresa giudice, joe and teresa, teresa giudice danielle staub, teresa giudice net worth, melissa gorga, teresa giudice boyfriend, danielle staub, teresa giudice kids, teresa guidice, joe gorga, teresa giudice news, teresa giudice caroline manzo, teresa giudice house, teresa real housewives of new jersey, real housewives of new jersey, teresa giudice father, joe giudice instagram, teresa giudice and danielle staub, gia giudice, rhonj, melissa gorga instagram and teresa giudice net worth 2019.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Teresa Giudice, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones