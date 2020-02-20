Hello! I have found some fun facts on Cindy Crawford, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally really like Cindy Crawford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cindy Crawford right now? On Google Trends Cindy Crawford had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 95 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Cindy Crawford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.2. so by that measure, Cindy Crawford is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cindy Crawford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cindy Crawford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Cindy Crawford are also searching for these related terms: cindy crawford daughter, kaia gerber, cindy crawford son, young cindy crawford, cindy crawford instagram, pete davidson, richard gere, cindy crawford age, cindy crawford pete davidson, richard gere cindy crawford, cindy crawford 2019, rande gerber, cindy crawford presley gerber, cindy crawford home, presley gerber, claudia schiffer, rooms to go cindy crawford, cindy crawford furniture, cindy crawford net worth, how old is cindy crawford, cindy crawford son tattoo, cindy crawford sectional, rooms to go, cindy crawford height and julia roberts.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cindy Crawford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones