Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Emma Roberts, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally am a big fan of Emma Roberts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emma Roberts right now? On Google Trends Emma Roberts had a popularity ranking of 67 ten days ago, 79 nine days ago, 94 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 69 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 70 four days ago, 92 three days ago, 92 two days ago, 87 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-11 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Emma Roberts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 70.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 77.8. so by that measure, Emma Roberts is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Emma Roberts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emma Roberts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Emma Roberts are also searching for these related terms: emma roberts evan peters, evan peters, emma roberts julia roberts, julia roberts, emma watson, emma roberts movies, american horror story, emma stone, emma roberts american horror story, evan peters and emma roberts, halsey, ahs, evan peters halsey, eric roberts, garrett hedlund, emma roberts garrett hedlund, nerve, emma roberts instagram, emma roberts age, the millers, wild child, hayden christensen, emma roberts height, emma roberts boyfriend and emma roberts hot.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emma Roberts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones