Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Salma Hayek, current as of 2020-02-19. I personally have always appreciated Salma Hayek, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Salma Hayek right now? On Google Trends Salma Hayek had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Salma Hayek’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.0. so by that measure, Salma Hayek is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Salma Hayek never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Salma Hayek has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-19, my research indicates that people searching for Salma Hayek are also searching for these related terms: salma hayek daughter, golden globes, golden globes salma hayek, salma hayek husband, salma hayek penelope cruz, salma hayek movie, pinault, penelope cruz, salma hayek 2019, salma hayek pinault, salma hayek age, salma hayek movies, golden globes 2020, salma hayek instagram, selma hayek, hija salma hayek, selma, dusk till dawn, dusk till dawn salma hayek, salma hayek net worth, frida, hija de salma hayek, salma hayek film, antonio banderas salma hayek and salma hayek oscar.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Salma Hayek, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones