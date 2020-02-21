Hello! I have found some interesting information on Frank Ocean, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally really like Frank Ocean, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Frank Ocean right now? On Google Trends Frank Ocean had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Frank Ocean’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.0. so by that measure, Frank Ocean has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Frank Ocean never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Frank Ocean has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Frank Ocean are also searching for these related terms: frank ocean lyrics, chanel, frank ocean chanel, blonde, blonde frank ocean, nights frank ocean, frank ocean songs, ivy frank ocean, frank ocean chanel lyrics, frank ocean album, ivy, frank ocean 2020, frank ocean gay, chanel lyrics, self control, frank ocean self control, tyler the creator, endless frank ocean, dhl, frank ocean thinkin bout you, frank ocean vinyl, frank ocean lost, frank ocean coachella, blond and in my room frank ocean.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Frank Ocean, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones