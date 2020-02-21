Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Brad Goreski, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Brad Goreski, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brad Goreski right now? On Google Trends Brad Goreski had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 84 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Brad Goreski’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.4. so by that measure, Brad Goreski is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Brad Goreski never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brad Goreski has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20 and my research indicates that people searching for Brad Goreski are also searching for these related terms: brad goreski husband.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brad Goreski, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones