Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Caitlyn Jenner, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Caitlyn Jenner right now? On Google Trends Caitlyn Jenner had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 4 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 4. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-08 when they had a rank of 6. If we compare Caitlyn Jenner’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 5.0. so by that measure, Caitlyn Jenner has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Caitlyn Jenner never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Caitlyn Jenner has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Caitlyn Jenner are also searching for these related terms: is caitlyn jenner, bruce caitlyn jenner, bruce jenner, caitlyn kardashian, jenner kardashian, kardashian, caitlyn jenner sophia, caitlyn jenner partner, sophia hutchins caitlyn jenner, sophia hutchins, vanity fair caitlyn jenner, vanity fair, caitlyn vanity fair, kylie jenner, caitlyn jenner worth, caitlyn jenner im a celebrity, caitlyn jenner girlfriend, caitlyn jenner 2019, kris jenner, im a celebrity, caitlyn jenner before, caitlyn jenner net worth, caitlyn jenner age, kim kardashian and kim kardashian caitlyn jenner.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Caitlyn Jenner, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones