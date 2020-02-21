What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Jenny McCarthy, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally have always appreciated Jenny McCarthy, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenny McCarthy right now? On Google Trends Jenny McCarthy had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 6 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-13 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Jenny McCarthy’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 7.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.6. so by that measure, Jenny McCarthy is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenny McCarthy never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenny McCarthy has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Jenny McCarthy are also searching for these related terms: jenny mccarthy masked singer, masked singer, jenny mccarthy wahlberg, jenny mccarthy new years, the masked singer, donnie wahlberg, jenny mccarthy married, jenny mccarthy new years 2020, jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg, who is jenny mccarthy, melissa mccarthy, jenny mccarthy married to, jim carrey, jenny mccarthy jim carrey, nicole scherzinger, jenny mccarthy son, jenny mccarthy show, jenny mccarthy husband, who is jenny mccarthy married to, masked singer judges, mark wahlberg, jenny mccarthy net worth, jenny mccarthy age, jenny and melissa mccarthy and jenny mccarthy 2019.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenny McCarthy, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones