Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Kim Zolciak, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally really like Kim Zolciak, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kim Zolciak right now? On Google Trends Kim Zolciak had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare Kim Zolciak’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.6. so by that measure, Kim Zolciak has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kim Zolciak never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kim Zolciak has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Kim Zolciak are also searching for these related terms: kim zolciak biermann, kim zolciak instagram, kim zolciak net worth, kim zolciak kids, brielle biermann, kim zolciak pregnant, kroy biermann, kim kardashian, big poppa kim zolciak, kim zolciak real hair, kim zolciak age, is kim zolciak pregnant, tmz, kim zolciak before and after and who is kim zolciak big poppa.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kim Zolciak, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones