Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Tara Reid, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally have always appreciated Tara Reid, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tara Reid right now? On Google Trends Tara Reid had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Tara Reid’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.7. so by that measure, Tara Reid is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tara Reid never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tara Reid has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Tara Reid are also searching for these related terms: american pie, tara reid 2019, tara reid today, tara reid now, tara reid tom brady, halle berry, tara reid imdb, tara reid net worth, dorothy provine, isla fisher, tara reid plastic surgery, american pie cast, tara reid the boys, van wilder, the big lebowski, tara reid instagram, tara reid boob job, peta, tara reed, jenny mccarthy tara reid, tara reid jenny mccarthy radio, tara reid kids, tara reid scrubs, what happened to tara reid and tara ried.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tara Reid, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones