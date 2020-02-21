What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Mario Lopez, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Mario Lopez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mario Lopez right now? On Google Trends Mario Lopez had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-17 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Mario Lopez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.4. so by that measure, Mario Lopez has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mario Lopez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mario Lopez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Mario Lopez are also searching for these related terms: saved by the bell, mario lopez saved by the bell, mario lopez wife, mario lopez age, mario lopez net worth, mario lopez instagram, mario lopez kids, george lopez, mario lopez extra, mario lopez net worth 2019, ac slater, how old is mario lopez, saved by the bell cast, ac slater mario lopez, jennifer lopez, melissa joan hart, mario lopez height, mario lopez christmas movie, who is mario lopez married to, mario lopez el perico, blanca suarez y mario casas, mario lopez valdez, what happened to mario lopez, mario lopez magician and holiday in handcuffs.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mario Lopez, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones