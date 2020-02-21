Hello! I have found some fun facts on Cate Blanchett, current as of 2020-02-21. I personally am a big fan of Cate Blanchett, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cate Blanchett right now? On Google Trends Cate Blanchett had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 14 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Cate Blanchett’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.2. so by that measure, Cate Blanchett has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Cate Blanchett never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cate Blanchett has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-21, my research indicates that people searching for Cate Blanchett are also searching for these related terms: kate blanchett, cate blanchett movies, cate blanchett thor, cate blanchett film, ragnarok, cate blanchett thor ragnarok, cate blanchett armani, thor ragnarok, cate blanchett 2019, cate blanchett elizabeth, cate blanchett golden globes, cate blanchett carol, carol, giorgio armani, cate blanchett age, rooney mara, cate blanchett oscar, hela, bernadette cate blanchett, kate winslet, lord of the rings, cate blanchett hela, lord of the rings cate blanchett, brad pitt and cate blanchett instagram.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cate Blanchett, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones