Hello! I have found some interesting information on Kesha, current as of 2020-02-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kesha, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kesha right now? On Google Trends Kesha had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 75 nine days ago, 73 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-09 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Kesha’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.6. so by that measure, Kesha has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kesha never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kesha has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-20, my research indicates that people searching for Kesha are also searching for these related terms: kesha lyrics, kesha tik tok, tik tok, kesha ortega, kesha ratuliu, kesha song, kesha praying, kesha 2019, kesha songs, raising hell, kesha raising hell, high road kesha, cannibal, kesha 2020, kesha dr luke, kesha cannibal, dr luke, kesha video, cannibal kesha, kesha album, kesha tour, resentment, kesha resentment, kesha rose and kesha instagram.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kesha, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones