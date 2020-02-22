What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Sandra Oh, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sandra Oh, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sandra Oh right now? On Google Trends Sandra Oh had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Sandra Oh’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.8. so by that measure, Sandra Oh is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sandra Oh never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sandra Oh has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Sandra Oh are also searching for these related terms: killing eve, sandra oh killing eve, ellen pompeo, sandra oh oscar, cristina yang, sandra oh oscars, greys anatomy, jodie comer, oscars 2020, patrick dempsey, sandra oh age, sandra oh princess diaries, katherine heigl, justin chambers, sandra oh husband, killing eve season 3, parasite, sandra oh net worth, killing eve cast, christina yang, how old is sandra oh and lucy liu.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sandra Oh, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones