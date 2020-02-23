Hello! I have found some curious things on Armie Hammer, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally really like Armie Hammer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Armie Hammer right now? On Google Trends Armie Hammer had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Armie Hammer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.2. so by that measure, Armie Hammer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Armie Hammer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Armie Hammer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Armie Hammer are also searching for these related terms: armie hammer call me by your name, call me by your name, timothee chalamet armie hammer, timothee chalamet, henry cavill, timothée chalamet, armie hammer height, armie hammer wife, uncle, armie hammer instagram, armie hammer age, armie hammer movies, man from uncle, timothee chalamet and armie hammer, armie hammer net worth, armie hammer gossip girl, bear grylls, felicity jones, armie hammer batman, the man from uncle, alicia vikander, the social network, how old is armie hammer, armie hammer imdb and elizabeth chambers instagram.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Armie Hammer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones