Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Zayn Malik, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zayn Malik, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zayn Malik right now? On Google Trends Zayn Malik had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Zayn Malik’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.2. so by that measure, Zayn Malik is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zayn Malik never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zayn Malik has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Zayn Malik are also searching for these related terms: zayn malik gigi, zayn malik gigi hadid, gigi hadid, harry styles, harry styles zayn malik, zayn malik one direction, one direction, louis tomlinson, liam payne, niall horan, zayn malik 2019, zayn malik instagram, zayn malik song, zayn and gigi, justin bieber, zayn malik hair, zayn malik hairstyle, zayn malik age, gigi hadid and zayn malik, zayn malik net worth, zayn malik songs, zayn malik height, zayn malik birthday, zayn malik 2020 and zayn malik twitter.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zayn Malik, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones