What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Shannen Doherty, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Shannen Doherty, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shannen Doherty right now? On Google Trends Shannen Doherty had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 3 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 4 three days ago, 4 two days ago, 3 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 4. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 7. If we compare Shannen Doherty’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 4.6. so by that measure, Shannen Doherty is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Shannen Doherty never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shannen Doherty has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Shannen Doherty are also searching for these related terms: shannen doherty cancer, shannen doherty breast cancer, shannen doherty 90210, 90210, charmed, shannon doherty, shannen doherty charmed, luke perry, shannen doherty instagram, beverly hills, shannen doherty beverly hills, shannen doherty luke perry, beverly hills 90210, beverly hills 90210 shannen doherty, shannen doherty 2019, shannon daughtery, stage 4 cancer, shannen doherty health, alyssa milano, shannen doherty breast cancer diagnosis, shannen doherty cancro, shannen doherty news, jennie garth, tori spelling and holly marie combs.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shannen Doherty, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones