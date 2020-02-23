Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Kaley Cuoco, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally have always appreciated Kaley Cuoco, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kaley Cuoco right now? On Google Trends Kaley Cuoco had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 62 three days ago, 62 two days ago, 52 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-17 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Kaley Cuoco’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 66.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.8. so by that measure, Kaley Cuoco has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kaley Cuoco never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kaley Cuoco has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Kaley Cuoco are also searching for these related terms: big bang, big bang theory, penny, penny big bang, kaley cuoco instagram, the big bang theory, big bang theory penny, melissa rauch, johnny galecki, harley quinn, kaley cuoco net worth, cast big bang, henry cavill, henry cavill kaley cuoco, big bang theory cast, kaley cuoco 2019, jim parsons, kaley cuoco age, mayim bialik, kaley cuoco bikini, karl cook, kaley cuoco sweeting, charmed, kaley cuoco charmed and penny the big theory.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kaley Cuoco, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones