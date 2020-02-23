What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jude Law, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally have always appreciated Jude Law, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jude Law right now? On Google Trends Jude Law had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Jude Law’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.1. so by that measure, Jude Law is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jude Law never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jude Law has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Jude Law are also searching for these related terms: jude law pope, jude law movie, young jude law, film jude law, the pope jude law, jude law film, jude law movies, the pope, cameron diaz, jude law holiday, holiday, jude law cameron diaz, jude law the holiday, the holiday, jude law new pope, new pope, jude law 2019, jude law the new pope, the new pope, young pope, jude law wife, sienna miller, jude law young pope, sienna miller jude law and jude law the young pope.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jude Law, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones