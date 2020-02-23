Hello! I have found some fun facts on Adam Lambert, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally am a big fan of Adam Lambert, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Lambert right now? On Google Trends Adam Lambert had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Adam Lambert’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.4. so by that measure, Adam Lambert is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Lambert never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Lambert has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Lambert are also searching for these related terms: queen, adam lambert queen, queen and adam lambert, adam lambert 2020, adam lambert tour, queen adam lambert 2020, adam lambert queen tour, american idol, american idol adam lambert, adam lambert believe, adam lambert 2019, adam lambert concert, adam lambert songs, adam lambert tour 2020, adam lambert instagram, adam lambert tickets, youtube adam lambert, queen adam lambert tour 2020, queen and adam lambert tour, queen tour 2020, adam lambert and queen tour, brian may, freddie mercury, adam lambert gay and adam lambert net worth.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Lambert, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones