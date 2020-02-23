Hello! I have found some fun facts on Christina Milian, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Christina Milian, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Milian right now? On Google Trends Christina Milian had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 15. If we compare Christina Milian’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.7. so by that measure, Christina Milian has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Milian never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Milian has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Milian are also searching for these related terms: pokora, christina milian matt pokora, matt pokora, christina milian instagram, m pokora, the dream christina milian, christina milian insta, age christina milian, the dream, christina milian baby, instagram matt pokora, christina milian kids, lil wayne, nick cannon christina milian, christina milian 2019, nick cannon, christina milian daughter, christina milian film, christina milian fille, christina milian net worth, christina milian movies, matt pokora et christina milian, falling inn love, christina milian pregnant and christina milian husband.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Milian, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones