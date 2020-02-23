Hello! I have found some fun facts on Sarah Palin, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally am a big fan of Sarah Palin, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Palin right now? On Google Trends Sarah Palin had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 69 three days ago, 69 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-17 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Sarah Palin’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.8. so by that measure, Sarah Palin is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Palin never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Palin has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Palin are also searching for these related terms: sarah palin divorce, trump, tina fey sarah palin, bristol palin, tina fey, john mccain, sarah palin snl, sarah palin net worth, sara palin, sarah palin movie, sarah palin facebook, sarah palin kids, sarah palin daughter, sarah palin hot, nancy pelosi, sarah palin 2019, sarah palin now, sarah palin instagram, donald trump, is sarah palin divorced, sarah palin twitter, sarah palin bikini, where is sarah palin, sarah palin today and where does sarah palin live.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Palin, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones