What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Elizabeth Olsen, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Elizabeth Olsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Olsen right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Olsen had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 99 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 99. If we compare Elizabeth Olsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.3. so by that measure, Elizabeth Olsen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Olsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Olsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Olsen are also searching for these related terms: elizabeth olsen avengers, avengers, elizabeth olsen scarlet witch, scarlet witch, ashley olsen, scarlet, mary kate olsen, scarlett johansson, olsen twins, marvel, mary kate ashley elizabeth olsen, mary kate and ashley olsen, wanda, elizabeth olsen age, mary kate and ashley, elizabeth olsen sisters, elizabeth olsen movies, elizabeth olsen instagram, brie larson, olsen sisters, aubrey plaza elizabeth olsen, endgame, wanda maximoff, aubrey plaza and chris evans.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Olsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones