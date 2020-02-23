Hello! I have found some interesting information on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally really like Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.1. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order, law and order svu, jayne mansfield, peter hermann, mariska hargitay husband, mariska hargitay mom, mariska hargitay net worth, mariska hargitay mother, mariska hargitay kids, mariska hargitay age, olivia benson, svu cast, mariska hargitay instagram, law and order cast, kelli giddish, christopher meloni, who is mariska hargitay, mariska hargitay family, law and order svu cast, ice t, mariska hargitay 2019, mariska hargitay children, mariska hargitay parents and special victims unit.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones