Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally am a big fan of Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.0. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order, jayne mansfield, law and order svu, mariska hargitay net worth, mariska hargitay mother, mariska hargitay husband, peter hermann, mariska hargitay mom, mariska hargitay kids, olivia benson, svu cast, mariska hargitay instagram, mariska hargitay age, who is mariska hargitay, mariska hargitay 2019, law and order cast, young mariska hargitay, christopher meloni, law and order svu cast, mariska hargitay children, mariska hargitay family, ice t, mariska hargitay parents and mariska hargitay salary.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones