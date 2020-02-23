Hello! I have found some interesting information on Ariel Winter, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally am a big fan of Ariel Winter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ariel Winter right now? On Google Trends Ariel Winter had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Ariel Winter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.7. so by that measure, Ariel Winter is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ariel Winter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ariel Winter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Ariel Winter are also searching for these related terms: modern family, ariel winter modern family, sarah hyland, ariel winter instagram, ariel winter hot, alex winter, ariel winter bikini, modern family cast, ariel winter boyfriend, luke benward, reddit ariel winter, ariel winter age, alex dunphy, modern family alex, ariel winter breast reduction, ariel winter net worth, ariel winter weight, sofia vergara, ariel winter 2019, ariel winter weight loss, ariel winter height, ariel winter photos, ariel winter leaked, ariel winter feet and luke benward and ariel winter.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ariel Winter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones