What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Diane Kruger, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Diane Kruger, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Diane Kruger right now? On Google Trends Diane Kruger had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 5 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 14. If we compare Diane Kruger’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.7. so by that measure, Diane Kruger has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Diane Kruger never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Diane Kruger has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Diane Kruger are also searching for these related terms: diane kruger norman reedus, norman reedus, joshua jackson, diane kruger joshua jackson, troy, diane kruger film, diane kruger instagram, national treasure, diane kruger baby, diane kruger feet, norman reedus and diane kruger, guillaume canet, un plan parfait, diane kruger age, diane kruger movies, national treasure cast, dany boon, inglourious basterds, norman reedus instagram, diane keaton, unknown, diane kruger daughter, jodie turner-smith, january jones and troja.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Diane Kruger, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones