What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Evan Rachel Wood, current as of 2020-02-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Evan Rachel Wood, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Evan Rachel Wood right now? On Google Trends Evan Rachel Wood had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 14. If we compare Evan Rachel Wood’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.5. so by that measure, Evan Rachel Wood has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Evan Rachel Wood never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Evan Rachel Wood has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-22, my research indicates that people searching for Evan Rachel Wood are also searching for these related terms: evan rachel wood frozen, frozen, frozen 2 evan rachel wood, frozen 2, kobe, kobe bryant, westworld, evan rachel wood westworld, all is found, evan rachel wood all is found, evan rachel wood marilyn manson, marilyn manson, idina menzel, twitter evan rachel wood, cats, evan rachel wood cats, all is found lyrics, josh gad, jamie bell, frozen 2 cast, frozen cast, into the unknown, lyrics all is found evan rachel wood, jonathan groff and kristen bell.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Evan Rachel Wood, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones