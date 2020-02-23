Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Vera Wang, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Vera Wang, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vera Wang right now? On Google Trends Vera Wang had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 56 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Vera Wang’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 72.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.4. so by that measure, Vera Wang has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Vera Wang never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vera Wang has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Vera Wang are also searching for these related terms: vera wang perfume, vera wang princess, vera wang wedding, vera wang dress, vera wang rings, wedding dress, wedding dress vera wang, vera wang dresses, simply vera wang, vera wang ring, wedding dresses, simply vera vera wang, vera wang bridal, vera wang wedding dresses, kohls vera wang, kohls, vera wang white, vera wang engagement, princess perfume vera wang, vera wang engagement rings, vera wang collection, engagement rings, zales, zales vera wang and vera wang love collection.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vera Wang, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones