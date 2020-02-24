Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jared Leto, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have always appreciated Jared Leto, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jared Leto right now? On Google Trends Jared Leto had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-11 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Jared Leto’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.4. so by that measure, Jared Leto is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jared Leto never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jared Leto has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Jared Leto are also searching for these related terms: jared leto joker, leto joker, joker, morbius, jared leto morbius, jared leto movie, jared leto suicide squad, suicide squad, jared leto young, joaquin phoenix, jared leto movies, jared leto joaquin phoenix, jared leto the joker, heath ledger, jared leto oscar, the joker, jared leto dallas buyers club, jared leto 2019, jared leto 30 seconds to mars, joker suicide squad, jared leto film, margot robbie, 30 seconds to mars, jared leto margot robbie and instagram jared leto.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jared Leto, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones