Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Christina Applegate, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have always appreciated Christina Applegate, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Applegate right now? On Google Trends Christina Applegate had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Christina Applegate’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.7. so by that measure, Christina Applegate has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Applegate never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Applegate has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Applegate are also searching for these related terms: netflix christina applegate, dead to me, christina applegate dead to me, friends, christina applegate friends, christina applegate show, married with children, christina applegate series, christina applegate age, christina applegate movies, cameron diaz, friends amy, brad pitt, brad pitt christina applegate, christina applegate 2019, christina applegate netflix show, jennifer aniston, christina applegate net worth, katey sagal, kelly bundy, vacation, anchorman, christina aguilera, christina applegate netflix series and mila kunis.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Applegate, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones