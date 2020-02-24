Hello! I have found some fun facts on Elizabeth Olsen, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Elizabeth Olsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Olsen right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Olsen had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 65 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Elizabeth Olsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.7. so by that measure, Elizabeth Olsen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Olsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Olsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Olsen are also searching for these related terms: elizabeth olsen avengers, avengers, scarlett johansson, olsen twins, scarlet, elizabeth olsen scarlet witch, mary kate olsen, ashley olsen, scarlet witch, elizabeth olsen age, wanda, elizabeth olsen movies, elizabeth olsen aubrey plaza, mary kate ashley elizabeth olsen, mary kate and ashley olsen, marvel, mary kate and ashley, aubrey plaza, brie larson, endgame, elizabeth olsen sisters, elizabeth olsen instagram, olsen sisters, chris evans elizabeth olsen and chris evans.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Olsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones